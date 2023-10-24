CBCP leaves NTF-ELCAC executive committee

ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The Catholic Bishops' Conference of the Philippines has left the executive committee of the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict to maintain its independence but will continue to engage the anti-communist body.

The inclusion of the CBCP's public affairs commission in the task force's executive committee raised concerns when the NTF-ELCAC announced it in September.

The task force has accused some Church workers of communist links and the government has filed terrorist financing charges against nuns with the Rural Missionaries of the Philippines.

Speaking to TeleRadyo Serbisyo on Monday, Fr. Jerome Secillano, executive secretary of the CBCP Commission on Public Affairs, said that it would be better to engage NTF-ELCAC from outside the executive committee, which he described as an advisory body.

"Nagkaroon nga ito ng malalim na usapin din. Yung ugnayan namin ay nandoon pa rin, pero yung execom wala na kami," he said.

(There was a comprehensive discussion about this. Our engagement with them is still there, but we are no longer on the execom.)

"Mas maganda na rin na ma-preserve natin yung independence namin. If we're actually going to engage with them, yung pananaw na... we can always tell them the issues on the ground na hindi kami nag-uusap usap doon in a formal setting."

(It would be better to preserve our independence. If we're actually going to engage with them, it will be with the view that we can always tell them the issues on the ground without meeting in a formal setting.)

Watch more News on iWantTFC

He added that the CBCP would be better heard as an external voice instead of being in the multi-agency and multi-sectoral executive committee.

"Meaning to say it's a strength of numbers. Kung kami lang sa body ang lone voice, making all these claims, making all these suggestions, eh baka ma-dilute lang ng karamihan. Parang naging ganun yung pananaw sa membership," he said.

(If we are the lone voice there, making all these claims and making all these suggestions, these might just be diluted by the majority.)

Why did the CBCP commission join?

Secillano said the CBCP commission's inclusion was part of the "whole of nation" approach that the government is taking against the decades-long communist armed struggle in parts of the Philippines. That has included engaging stakeholders like the Catholic Church.

"Marami kasing problema ang bayan. Hindi lang naman tinitingnan na ang communism ang problema ng armed conflict. Nandiyan din kasi ang poverty. May ekonomiya din diyan. May basic services."

(The country is facing many problems. Communism is not the only problem related to armed conflict. There is poverty. The economy is also there, and the delivery of basic services.)

Kalookan Bishop Pablo Virgilio David, CBCP president, said in September that being in the executive committee would mean "more opportunity to express the Church's specific concerns...and to advance some of the social concerns and issues of the Church."

Among those concerns, he said, was providing "moral-ethical approaches" in addressing insurgency in the country.

Secillano said Monday that the CBCP had been engaging the NTF-ELCAC since the Duterte administration, when the task force was formed.

That engagement will continue, he said, and that membership in the committee was only a formality.