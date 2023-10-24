CAAP: Airports ready for BSKE, Undas travelers

Passengers queue at a departure area of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport. May 31, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines says the 42 commercial airports in the country are ready to accommodate the high volume of passengers expected next week due to the Barangay and SK elections and the commemoration of All Saint’s Day and All Soul’s Day.

CAAP said it sent out an advisory on Oct. 13 on Oplan Byaheng Ayos: SK Election at Undas 2023, which will run from Oct.28 to Nov.4.

"Lahat ng ating 42 CAAP commercial airports ay nakahanda na po at nagdagdag na tayo ng mga empleyado at lalong-lalo na sa airline counters," CAAP spokesperson Eric Apolonio said in a televised briefing.

(All our 42 CAAP commercial airports are ready and we have added staff, especially at airline counters.)

Bomb 'jokes' lead to heightened alert

Apolonio says airports are currently under Alert Level 1, but that authorities are still on heightened alert due to recent bomb joke incidents in airports.

"Nagkaroon tayo ng heightened alert, meaning mas maraming tao at mas maraming bagahe ang tingnan kung sakali," he said.

(We are on heightened alert, meaning more people and more baggage will be under scrutiny.)

He said airport authorities might also check travelers' shoes.

Meanwhile, the CAAP has noted a significant increase in domestic travelers compared to the 21.5 million they logged last year.

"Napakataas ng ridership this year… ngayon nasa 25 million na. So tatlong buwan pa...so ine-expect namin, safe to say 30 to 31 million passenger ngayon compared sa 21.5 million last year," he said.