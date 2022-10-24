MANILA - Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri said Monday the proposed 2023 national budget may be passed by the Senate as early as the third week of November.

In a Facebook post, Zubiri said the Senate has already finished all the committee level hearings for the proposed P5.268 trillion budget.

“Last week, natapos na po ang ating mga sub-committee hearings para sa proposed 2023 national budget, at pasok na pasok po tayo sa ating nailatag na budget schedule,” he said.

(Last week, we finished all the sub-committee hearings for the proposed 2023 national budget, and we are right on track in our proposed budget schedule.)

“Sinuyod po sa ating mga hearing ang mga programa ng ating mga ahensiya, para masiguro natin na magagamit nang mabuti ang Php5.268 trillion na proposed budget, lalo na sa patuloy nating pagbangon mula sa pandemya,” he added.

(We thoroughly looked at all the programs of the agencies during the hearings to ensure that the P5.268 trillion proposed budget will be used efficiently, especially for the continuous recovery from the pandemic.)

Zubiri said that once they return to session in November, senators will continue the budget deliberations in the plenary.

“With the hard work and commitment of all our fellow Senators, inaasahan natin na magkaroon ng two weeks ng marathon plenary deliberations, at hopefully maipasa na natin ang budget sa Senado as early as the third week of November,” he said.

(With the hard work and commitment of all our fellow senators, we expect to have two weeks of marathon plenary deliberations, and hopefully we can approve the budget in the Senate as early as the third week of November.)

