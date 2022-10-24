Philippine National Police Chief Gen. Rodolfo Azurin, Jr. at the Police Regional Office 7 on Oct. 13, 2022. Photo from the Office of the Chief PNP Facebook Page.

MANILA - The murder of broadcaster Percival “Percy Lapid” Mabasa on Oct. 3 is not yet a solved case, the chief of the Philippine National Police said Monday.

Gen. Rodolfo Azurin Jr.’s declaration contradicts the statement Sunday of Brig. Gen. Kirby Kraft, chief of the Southern Police District, which has jurisdiction over Las Pinas City where Mabasa was killed.

“Hindi pa natin masasabi na solved na although we have filed the case already initially against Mr. Escorial and yung mga kasamahan niya, because we have yet to determine saan ba nanggaling, kung totoong may mastermind, saan nanggaling yung utos, and paano idinaan sa Bilibid? Is it between the mastermind and the middleman, or meron pang dinaanan?” Azurin said in a news conference in Camp Crame.

“So, yun yung mga tinitingnan nating possibilities, na kailangan matumbok natin saan ba nanggaling yung utos, kung sinasabi nating may nag-utos nga kina Escorial,” he added.

Azurin said that as far as determining the gunman, the case has been solved, following the reported surrender of Joel Escorial.

“But, nire-raise nga natin, nile-level up nga natin. Hanggan dun lang ba sa triggerman yung effort natin? Kasi, kailangan magkaroon ng closure,” the PNP chief said.

“Sabi ko nga, we owe it to the family, we owe it sa media na matumbok natin kung sino talagang nag-utos ng pagpatay kay Ginoong Percy Mabasa.”

Kraft had said that considering the Lapid murder case solved is based on their set parameters following the identification and filing of charges against some suspects.

But he added that it is not yet closed because the probe continues to determine the mastermind.

Mabasa’s camp also rejected Kraft’s statement.

Azurin said that despite the death of an alleged middleman in the case, the investigation will proceed to determine the mastermind.

The police chief said 160 personalities who were subjects of Mabasa's commentaries are considered now as "persons of interest" in the case.

Azurin said he was informed that since 2021, Mabasa had "600 postings" of his commentaries on various issues, covering around 160 politicians, policemen and military men, among others.

"Eto mga tinitingnan natin na mga probable na baka may kinalaman dun sa pagkamatay ni Percy," he said.

A police spokesman had said it is highly probable that the killing of Mabasa is related to his work.

