Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa. Voltaire F. Domingo, Senate PRIB/file

MANILA — Sen. Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa on Monday acknowledged the possibility of inmates who are behind ongoing criminal activities, following claims that the order for the murder of broadcaster Percy Lapid allegedly came from inside the New Bilibid Prison (NBP).

Dela Rosa, who once served as chief of the Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) that oversees the NBP, blamed this on convicts' "visitation rights".

He claimed that through these visits, inmates can still exchange information and issue orders by communicating with their family and friends.

"Hangga't di mo sila ma-deny ng visitation rights, ganoon pa rin ang mangyayari, dahil ginawa ko na iyan. Na-jam na namin lahat ng cellphone sa loob. Araw-araw kami nagka-conduct ng mga search sa mga cellphone. But still, 'yung mga drug lord gumagawa pa rin ng paraan through visitation," he said.



Dela Rosa was reacting to claims made by self-confessed gunman Joel Escorial that it was a “middleman” inside the NBP who ordered a hit on the slain broadcaster for P550,000.

The supposed middleman, Crisanto Palana Villamor, suddenly died inside the NBP, hours after Escorial faced the media and confessed his supposed participation in the crime.



Asked if NBP inmates can really communicate outside and pay hired killers, Dela Rosa replied: “Kaya. Pwede.”

He cited a case during his time as BuCor chief when a Supreme Court Justice sought his help about a convicted drug lord who allegedly threatened the magistrate even while behind bars.

Dela Rosa also said a drug lord inside NBP ordered a failed hit on his girlfriend.

“Tinamaan sa mukha yung babae, mabuti hindi namatay pero pinabaril talaga niya. Dahil siguro, hindi ko alam kung ano ang rason, baka galit siya dahil sa pera or dahil sa selos or what. Pinagawa niya iyon habang nasa loob ng Bilibid. Kaya nilang gawin yan,” Dela Rosa stressed.

Criminal activities will continue unless real reformation and correctional system reform is undertaken, the senator said.

He suggested that the Philippines take notes from examples in the United States and Europe, where a strict, state-of-the-art correctional system is enforced.

Dela Rosa also suggested that the government build a remote, unreachable prison, unlike NBP which is located in Metro Manila.

“Kakapasa palang ng batas, mandating the Bucor to construct a state-of-the-art correction facility in a secluded and isolated location para maputol talaga ang communication nila from the outside world,” Dela Rosa said.

160 'PERSONS OF INTEREST' IN LAPID SLAY

Meanwhile, the senator also downplayed speculations that BuCor Chief Gerald Bantag was among the 160 "persons of interest" in the murder of Lapid, or Percival Mabasa in real life.

“Anybody can be a suspect,” Dela Rosa said, noting that even individuals whom Mabasa criticized in his radio program may also be considered a person of interest.

Amid the many conflicting statements about the developments in the case, Dela Rosa’s advised the public to listen only to updates provided by the Southern Police District.

Dela Rosa’s Senate public order and dangerous drugs committee is set to investigate the Mabasa case on Nov. 7.

But for former Senate President Franklin Drilon, such intervention from the Senate would be unnecessary at this point.

“I appeal to my former colleagues to let the PNP do their job. I do not know what a Senate investigation can do at this point. Let’s allow the police to finish the investigation. I am not yet convinced that the PNP is not doing its job, but it has to do more,” Drilon said.

RELATED VIDEO: