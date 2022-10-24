Contract killings ordered by Bilibid drug lords possible: Bato

Facade of the New Bilibid Prison in Muntinlupa on September 18, 2019. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

A Philippine senator confirmed Monday that drug lords incarcerated in the national penitentiary can still order hitmen to carry out killings outside New Bilibid Prison.

Sen. Ronald "Bato" dela Rosa, a former head of the Bureau of Corrections, said the killing of broadcaster Percival Lapid upon the orders of an alleged "middleman" inside the NBP is possible, saying that criminal syndicates have worsened inside the prison.

"Yung mga sindikato sa loob lalo silang lumala. Wala na silang takot kasi nakakulong na sila. Hindi na sila pwede ikulong dahil nakakukong na sila, hindi na sila pwedeng hulihin," he said in a TeleRadyo interview.

He said that during his time as BuCor Director General, a Supreme Court magistrate asked for his help after a jailed drug lord threatened to kill the judge if he did not decide favorably in his drug case.

"Pag hindi niya papaboran ang desisyon niya na laban doon sa isang drug lord sa loob ng Bilibid, may mangyayaring masama sa kanya. Tinatakot siya," he said.

He cited the case of another jailed drug lord who ordered a hit on his girlfriend outside of prison allegedly out of jealousy. He said the contract was carried out but the girl survived after being shot in the face.

"Ganun katindi ang sindikato sa loob," he said.

Dela Rosa said the death of the alleged "middleman" linked to the Lapid killing was likely a sanctioned hit occurring just hours after the alleged gunman surrendered. "Yun na, pinatay. Sigurado yan may nag-utos na naman na patayin yung nasunog na na contractor," he said.

Dela Rosa said he had filed a bill seeking the establishment of a state-of-the-art correctional facility for hardened criminals on an isolated location so that they will have no contact with the outside world.

"Stop communications, stop contact with the outside world. Paano mo yan gagawin e ang daming squatter sa loob ng Bilibid, na pwedeng magtapon ng cellphone sa loob ng Bilibid," he lamented.

He added, however, that it is unlikely that government would allocate funds for a new detention facility since BuCor takes the least priority in the budget.

"Bakit natin paglalaanan ng pondo yung mga latak ng lipunan. Unahin muna natin yung mga health, education. Yung correction last na yan...Yan ng utak ng gobyerno natin," he said.

He also called for the restoration of the death penalty, saying drug lords no longer fear the criminal justice system in the Philippines.

"Dapat talaga ibalik death penalty, yung mga pinatawan ng death penalty dapat binibitay na para hindi na makagawa ng kalokohan sa loob. Yun ang pinaka immediate solution," he said.