

MANILA — The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) said Sunday, at least 40,875 persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) in facilities run by the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The DILG, in a statement, said the figure accounts for a third of the total 123,499 PDLs in BJMP-run facilities.

A total of 75,970 PDLs or 61.5 percent have received their first dose against the respiratory illness, the DILG said, adding that it was ramping up vaccination of PDLs in usually cramped Philippine jails.

"As part of our commitment, we will not stop until all the PDLs detained in BJMP-supervised jails have been fully vaccinated," DILG Secretary Eduardo Año said.

A total of 116,845 vaccine doses have been administered by the BJMP to PDLs in 472 district, city and municipal jails, as of October 20, according to the DILG.

Among the 18,801 BJMP personnel, 84.5 percent or 15,883 have gotten their first dose of COVID-19 vaccines while 81.44 percent or 15,311 have been fully vaccinated.

The BJMP offices in the Ilocos Region, Zamboanga Peninsula and Davao Region have all reached 93 percent full-dose vaccination of their workforce.

Año added that local government units can now provide "more vaccines to jails" due to the increased supply of jabs.

DILG Undersecretary Jonathan Malaya, meanwhile, said the BJMP also rolled out influenza and pneumococcal in jail facilities "as part of its strategies to boost the health of PDLs and jail officers."

As of September, 79,387 PDLs have gotten their flu jabs while 3,812 received pneumococcal vaccines.

Among the BJMP personnel, 6,699 received flu vaccines while 530 have been given their pneumococcal vaccines.