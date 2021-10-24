Supporters of presidential aspirant Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso hold a motorcade beginning from Manila City to Caloocan City on Sunday. The event was organized in time with the Manila mayor's 47th birthday, and a day after a national caravan for fellow 2022 presidential aspirant Vice President Leni Robredo was held. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Supporters of 2022 presidential aspirant Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso and his running mate Willie Ong held a motorcade on Sunday as the two celebrated their birthday.

At least 1,000 motorcycle riders and 100 cars joined the “Blue Wave Caravan," that assembled in Plaza Moriones in Tondo at around 6 a.m., their camp said in a statement.

The event was held a day after supporters of Vice President Leni Robredo and Sen. Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan, who also filed their candidacies for President and Vice President in 2022, respectively, held a national caravan.

So far, there were no similar activities announced to the public by the camps of other presidential aspirants, including Sen. Panfilo Lacson, Sen. Manny Pacquiao, Sen. Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa, former Senator Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr., former Defense Secretary Norberto Gonzales, former presidential spokesman Ernesto Abella, and labor leader Leody de Guzman, among others.

From Moriones Street, Domagoso and Ong's supporters proceeded to Smokey Mountain and the Manila City Hall, Quiapo Church and Quezon Boulevard.

It continued to pass through Quezon Memorial Circle, Commonwealth Avenue, Litex Market, and Caloocan City. before returning to Plaza Moriones.

Several candidates for gubernatorial, mayoral and local posts from Ifugao, Abra, Pangasinan, Nueva Ecija, Cavite and Eastern Samar had taken their oath before Domagoso's party Aksyon Demokratiko last Friday, their camp said.

ACTS-OFW Party List and MP Nation also expressed support for Domagoso, it added.

The Commission on Elections received a total of 97 certificates of candidacy for president for next year's elections.

The list is expected to be trimmed in the coming months to remove those that the poll body will find as nuisance.

The official campaign period for national position candidates for the May 9, 2022 elections will only begin on Feb. 8, 2022.

- reports from Jekki Pascual and Gillan Ropero, ABS-CBN News

