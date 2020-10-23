Tropical depression Quinta barrels toward Bicol, Eastern Visayas

MANILA - Tropical depression Quinta is expected to make landfall over the Bicol region or Eastern Visayas between Sunday evening and Monday morning, state weather bureau PAGASA said Friday night.

In its 11 p.m. weather bulletin, PAGASA said Quinta was last spotted 820 km east northeast of Surigao City, Surigao del Norte at 10 p.m., packing maximum sustained winds of 45 kph near the center and 55 kph gusts while moving northwestward at 25 kph.

Quinta is projected to steadily intensify into a tropical storm within 24 hours and may reach severe tropical storm before landfall, the weather bureau said.

After crossing the Philippine archipelago, the tropical cyclone may continue intensifying over the West Philippine Sea, it added.

On Friday night through Saturday evening, the troughs of both Quinta and Typhoon Saudel (formerly Pepito) outside the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) will bring light to moderate with at times heavy rains over large portions of Mimaropa, Bicol Region, Visayas, and Mindanao.

PAGASA said that a stationary front currently extending over extreme northern Luzon associated with a northeasterly surge will bring moderate to heavy rains over Batanes, the northern portion of Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, and the northern portions of Apayao and Ilocos Norte.

The weather agency said that even if there's no tropical cyclone wind signals (TCWS) in effect, TCWS no. 1 may be raised over several localities in Bicol Region and Eastern Visayas tomorrow in anticipation of high winds that may prevail over these areas during the passage of Quinta.

PAGASA said high winds to gale-force winds associated with a northeasterly surge will prevail over Batanes, Babuyan Islands, and the northern coastal areas of Ilocos Norte and mainland Cagayan.

Gale warning is also in effect over the seaboards of northern Luzon, and the western seaboards of Central Luzon, Batangas, Occidental Mindoro, and northern Palawan, including Calamian and Kalayaan Islands due to rough to very rough seas.

PAGASA said sea travel is risky over these areas, especially for small seacraft.

Moderate to rough seas will also be experienced over the western seaboard of southern Palawan and the eastern seaboards of Central and Southern Luzon. Mariners of small seacrafts were advised by the agency to take precautionary measures when venturing out to sea.

Saudel meanwhile was last seen 680 km west of Sinait, Ilocos Sur with strong winds of 140 kph near the center and 170 kph gusts, advancing slowly towards the central portion of Vietnam.

