Quinta maintains strength en route to Bicol

Tropical Depression Quinta maintained its strength as it approached Bicol, the Philippine weather bureau said in its last bulletin Saturday night.

PAGASA reported that Quinta was spotted at 505 km east of Juban town, Sorsogon, at 10 p.m.

The weather disturbance will continue moving westward at 20 kph, until it makes its landfall over Bicol on Sunday.

Quinta, which has maximum sustained winds of 55 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 70 kph, will pass through Southern Luzon until it exits the Philippine Area of Responsibility Tuesday.

Among areas under storm Signal No. 1 are: