More areas under Signal No. 1, as Quinta moves toward Bicol

The storm was last spotted 610 kilometers east of Juban, Sorsogon, packing maximum sustained winds of 55 kilometers per hour gusts of up to 70 km/h. PAGASA.

MANILA — Tropical Depression Quinta maintained its strength on Saturday afternoon, as PAGASA placed more areas under tropical cyclone wind signal (TCWS) No.1.

The storm was last spotted 610 kilometers east of Juban town, Sorsogon, packing maximum sustained winds of 55 kilometers per hour gusts of up to 70 km/h.

It is moving west northwest at 20 km/h, PAGASA said.

The country’s 17th storm is forecast to make landfall over Bicol between Sunday night and Monday morning. It is then forecast to track westward over Southern Luzon by Monday, according to the weather agency.

Watch more in iWantTFC

PAGASA added that Quinta was forecast to intensify into a tropical storm within 12 hours and could reach severe tropical storm category prior to landfall. The storm could continue intensifying over the West Philippine Sea.

Areas of Mimaropa, Bicol, Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Bangsamoro, Northern Mindanao, Caraga, and Quezon will experience light to moderate with at times heavy rains due to the troughs of Quinta and severe tropical storm Saudel (Pepito), which is now outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

A stationary front currently extending over extreme Northern Luzon would bring moderate to heavy rains over Batanes, Cagayan, and the northern portions of Apayao and Ilocos Norte, said PAGASA.

TCWS No. 1 was raised over some places in Luzon where strong to near gale-force winds would be experienced within 36 hours.

Marinduque

Camarines Norte

Camarines Sur

Catanduanes

Albay

Sorsogon

Northern Samar

the northern portion of Masbate (Mobo, Uson, Milagros, Masbate City, Baleno, Mandaon, Balud, Aroroy, Dimasalang) including Ticao and Burias Islands

-the southern portion of Quezon (Atimonan, Pagbilao, Padre Burgos, Agdangan, Unisan, Plaridel, Gumaca, Pitogo, Lopez, Macalelon, General Luna, Catanauan, Mulanay, Buenavista, San Narciso, San Andres, San Francisco, Guinayangan, Calauag, Tagkawayan, Quezon, Alabat, Perez)

The storm is expected to exit the PAR on Wednesday.

Visit the ABS-CBN Weather Center for more updates.