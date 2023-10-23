Senators condemn Chinese aggression in West Philippine Sea

Philippine lawmakers have condemned China's latest act of aggression in the West Philippine Sea, which saw two ship collisions in Philippine territory over the weekend.

A Chinese coast guard ship collided with a transport vessel that had been contracted by the Philippine military to send food and other supplies to troops stationed on Ayungin Shoal, which Beijing also claims as part of its territorial waters.

China said the "slight collision" happened after the resupply boat ignored "multiple warnings and deliberately passed through law enforcement in an unprofessional and dangerous manner", state broadcaster CCTV reported, citing the foreign ministry.

Shortly afterwards, a Chinese maritime militia vessel also collided with a Philippine coast guard ship.

Video released by the Philippine military showed the bow of the Chinese coastguard ship and the stern of the smaller resupply vessel briefly touching.

In a statement, Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri condemned "this latest abhorrent actions of the China Coast Guard and Chinese maritime militia that put in danger the lives of our brave countrymen who were on a routine resupply mission to our troops in Ayungin Shoal."

He praised the Philippine Coast Guard and the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) for displaying courage and restraint in continuing their resupply missions and called on the China Coast Guard to respect human lives and abide by the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea and other international laws governing safe maritime travel.

"Our freedom of navigation in our own exclusive economic zone within our own continental shelf should be recognized and upheld," he said.

He also reiterated his support for efforts to increase the budget for the PCG and AFP "to better capacitate them in safeguarding our exclusive economic zones from illegal foreign intrusions."

"As leader of the Senate, I will make sure that our troops will get sufficient funds under the 2024 national budget to bankroll the much-needed upgrade of their equipment."

Sen. Jinggoy Estrada noted it was not the first time that Chinese vessels had tried to block a Philippine resupply mission in its own territory.

"This is a violation of our sovereign rights and an assault on our maritime personnel; it is completely unacceptable. Will a mere diplomatic protest still suffice?" he said.

Sen. JV Ejercito said China "has gone too far in disrespecting the Philippines."

"The reckless maneuvers executed by the CCG, which resulted in a collision with the Armed Forces of the Philippines-contracted resupply vessel, were not only provocative but also a blatant act of bullying that must be denounced, not only by us but by the international community," he said.

Sen. Risa Hontiveros said the latest incident is a clear violation of international law after the 2016 arbitral award invalidated Beijing's claims in the West Philippine Sea.

"China, tama na. This latest collision is squarely the China Coast Guard's fault...The Philippine Coast Guard has every right to be in the West Philippine Sea. Walang karapatan ang Tsina na itaboy ang ating mga tropa sa ating karagatan. At mas lalong wala silang karapatan na saktan at banggain ang Pilipinong barkong tanging gumagawa lang ng kanyang trabaho sa sarili nating teritoryo," she said.

She added: "Chinese vessels have chased, blocked, and harassed our Philippine Coast Guard daily, 24/7 every single time we conduct our resupply mission to the BRP Sierra Madre. Sila ang nanadya, nambabanta, at nang-aalipusta, kaya sila ang dapat managot.

Sen. Francis Tolentino said the collisions show China's disregard for international law and basic maritime safety and called for an investigation under the International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea (SOLAS) and the Code for Investigation of Marine Casualties and Incidents of the International Maritime Organization.

Sen. Grace Poe warned China's latest act of aggression "could be a potential flashpoint in the region."

"While an immediate diplomatic protest is anticipated, the recent incident calls for a serious rethinking of our strategies in dealing with these acts," she said.