PCG to complete probe of Ayungin collisions within 5 days

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. leads a command conference with the security sector at Malacañan Palace on October 23, 2023 to discuss the latest attempt by Chinese vessels to resupply troops on BRP Sierra Madre at Ayungin Shoal in the West Philippine Sea.

MANILA — The Philippine Coast Guard is looking to complete its probe on China’s latest aggression in the West Philippine Sea within five days its commandant Admiral Ronnie Gil Gavan said Monday.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. earlier tasked the PCG "to conduct an investigation, as mandated by international maritime laws, into the events that transpired during the RORE (rotation and resupply) mission to Ayungin Shoal by vessels of the China Coast Guard."

The Philippines has condemned China's recent actions in the West Philippine Sea, which the Department of Defense deems a serious escalation of Beijing's illegal activities in the West Philippine Sea "in complete disregard of any norm or convention of international law."

In a briefing in Malacañang, the Coast Guard chief said that he has already issued a directive to the commander of Coast Guard District Palawan to immediately start the probe, with focus "on determining the extent of damage incurred by the vessels involved."

Even as the PCG has yet to complete its probe, it is already very clear that the Chinese Coast Guard has violated collision regulations, Gil said.

"At this point it is very, very clear that the two incidents are violations of collision regulations, the very regulation that we Coast Guards are expected to enforce," he said.

"So we find it unfortunate or ironic that a fellow Coast Guard will violate the law where they themselves are supposed to enforce."

PCG says the results of the investigation will be submitted to the Office of the President through the Department of Transportation for final disposition.

China has blamed the Philippine vessels BRP Cabra and Unaiza May 2 for the collisions, saying they sailed "headlong towards Ren'ai Jiao's (Ayungin) lagoon and bumped dangerously" with Chinese Coast Guard and fishing vessels.

It also urged the Philippines to "stop stirring up trouble and making provocations at sea, stop making dangerous moves, stop groundlessly attacking and slandering China".