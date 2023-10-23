More Filipinos from Israel arrive in PH amid repatriation efforts

Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) Usec Hans Leo Cacdac announces the arrival of the third batch of OFWs from Israel following the government’s offer of repatriation. Joyce Balancio, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Twenty-five overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) and a 4-month old baby from Israel arrived in the Philippines on Monday afternoon following the government’s offer of repatriation.

This is the third batch of OFWs who returned home since the war between Israel and Hamas began.

From this number, 16 are caregivers and 9 are hotel workers. Twenty-two are women and three are men.

Eleven of the workers have finished their respective contracts while 14 have decided to pre-terminate their employment contracts to come home.

Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) Usec. Hans Leo Cacdac noted that in total, there are 60 Filipinos who have availed of the government’s repatriation program.

The department is also processing 120 more requests from OFWs who wish to join in the next batches. Another set of OFWs may arrive in the country within the week, he said.

“We have to emphasize na ang alert level natin sa Israel now ay alert level 2, so hindi pa tayo pumapasok sa voluntary repatriation,” Cacdac explained.

“We have to make sure na may ‘positive break’ or in Tagalog may magandang hiwalay with their respective employers and we have been very mindful na hindi ito abandonment ng kanilang employment situation because ang projection natin dito kapag humupa ang sitwasyon, may mababalikan pa sila na trabaho,” he added

Around 650 OFW families in the Philippines have sought assistance at the DMW for their loved ones in Israel.

Six hundred forty-eight are now accounted for by the government, while two are still missing, Cacdac said.

EXPERIENCES

Meanwhile, two OFWs who joined the third batch shared their experiences in Israel.

“Sobrang daming bombang pumasok. After a few minutes nag-siren na ang Tel Aviv. Nakakatakot, so we had to go to the bomb shelter dahil kapag hindi ka magtago pwede ka taaman ng shrapnel… Wala kami peace of mind kahit saan area ka ng Israel makakarinig ka ng sirena,” said Gerald Caniban, a caregiver who had worked in Tel Aviv for 5 years.

“Napanood na namin ang balita na maraming namamatay na may mga Pilipino at ibang lahi at wala na sila pinipili, kahit bata,” said Teresita Malapo who was an OFW for 8 and a half years in Israel.

“Alam mo ang tenga mo sunod sunod ka na may naririnig, iyong nerbyos mo palaki ng palaki. Pinto lang na sumara, akala mo bomba na,” she added.

Just like in the previous batches, the OFWs will receive cash assistance amounting to P50,000 from the DMW and another P50,000 from the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA).

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) also provided a total of P35,000 for cash and food assistance, as well as livelihood aid.

The Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) also gave scholarship vouchers while the Department of Health (DOH) immediately conducted physical and psychosocial evaluation on the OFWs and provided them with medical kits.

For the Filipinos in Lebanon, where alert level 3 is raised, Cacdac said DMW is coordinating with the Philippine Embassy in Beirut to prepare for the repatriation of some OFWs who have signified their intention to go home to the country.