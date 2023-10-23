House detains LTFRB whistleblower after recanting statements

MANILA — The House Committee on Transportation on Monday held in contempt an alleged Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) whistleblower and ordered his detention for up to 10 days.

Lawmakers lost patience with ex-LTFRB employee Jeff Tumbado, who earlier exposed alleged corrupt practices in the agency but later recanted it.

Tumbado during the hearing said he had no proof of corruption against the LTFRB.

"Wala, your honor. Opinyon ko lang po yun... Ang naging basehan ko po yung mga operators na lumalapit sa akin nagsusumbong na ganito," he said.

Tumbado has also apologized to suspended LTFRB chair Teodfilo Guadiz.

"Hindi po natin dapat palampasing ang ganitong klaseng paghamak," said Rep. Rodante Marcoleta.

"On the basis of our rules... I move that he be declared in contempt," Marcoleta added.

Committee chair Romeo Acop approved the motion.

"The motion of the Hon. Marcoleta is hereby approved and Mr. Tumbado will be detained in the premises of this House for a maximum of 10 days," Acop said.