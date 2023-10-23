Group warns against buying toys with possible lead content

Members of non-profit group BAN Toxics scan sample toys and frequently-used items by children for high toxic lead content during their "Lead-Safe Schools for Children's Health and Safety" campaign held at Bahay Toro Elementary School in Quezon City on October 23, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- A watchdog for toxic substances on Monday advised the public to exercise caution when shopping for toys and costumes, some of which may contain lead or other hazardous substances.

BAN Toxics issued the warning as Halloween festivities commence and with Christmas approaching, leading a variety of toys and costumes to flood the market.

Campaigner Tony Dizon said one important step to remember is to always check the label.

"Sa pakete pa lang, malalaman na agad natin kung kailangan nating iwasan iyong ating bibilhing laruan, kung nagtataglay ito ng lead kasi dapat ay naka-indicate doon sa mga packaging iyong klase ng ingredients na ginamit," Dizon said during a seminar for students and parents at the Toro Hills Elementary School in Quezon City.

"Kung walang ganoong label, maaaring maghanap na lang sila ng ibang produkto o di kaya ay bumili na lang sila doon sa mga lehitimo na mga tindahan ng mga laruan," he added.

The seminar was held to mark the start of the International Lead Poisoning Prevention Week.

Toxicologist Dr. Tany Abella warned about the adverse health effects of lead exposure, especially on children’s brain development.

"Iyong nagiging epekto daw niya sa bata, kapag konti lang daw ‘yong level, is mababa ang IQ (intelligence quotient), mababa daw ang atensyon sa pag-aaral, hindi daw masyadong friendly. Kasi kahit iyong pagiging friendly natin, bahagi ng utak natin. Tawag dyan, emotional intelligence," Abella explained.

Lead becomes even more dangerous at higher levels of exposure, said Abella.

"Pag mataas daw iyong level, pwede daw mag-kombulsyon, makatulog at hindi na magising o pwedeng mamatay," he warned, urging students to always wash their hands to prevent possible ingestion.

"May mga gamot, pero 'wag na nating hintayin na mag-gamot tayo. Iwasan na natin siya. Ano mga pwede nating gawin? Hugasan natin mga kamay natin, lalo na pag may hinawakan tayo sa lupa, sa pader. Kasi pag kumain tayo at hindi tayo naghugas ng kamay, mapupunta sa katawan natin," he said.

During the seminar, BAN Toxics checked toys and school supplies brought by children for toxic substances, and found that a toy used for 'sipa' and an unbranded yellow tumbler had the highest lead content. Certain halloween masks and the famous lato-lato toy were also found to contain some lead in them.

Toro Hills Elementary School principal Antonio Miranda said they are already undertaking measures to protect students from products which may contain lead like having dialogues with vendors located right outside the campus.

Meanwhile, BAN Toxics also urged the government to do more to prevent the sale and proliferation of products made with hazardous substances, with Dizon calling on lawmakers to pass the Safe and Non-Hazardous Children's Products bill.

According to a study by Pure Earth Philippines and the Food and Nutrition Research Institute, about half of the 40 million children in the Philippines have blood lead levels above 5 micrograms per deciliter, the standard for intervention set by the United States Center for Disease Control.