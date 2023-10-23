ABS-CBN's 70th anniversary: What makes a 'Kapamilya'?

ABS-CBN displays its iconic blue, green and red solors on the day it was shut down, May 5, 2020. Fernando G. Sepe Jr., ABS-CBN News/File.

MANILA — Seventy years ago, on October 23, 1953, the Philippines aired its first official television broadcast through the Bolinao Electronics Corporation, the company that would later be known as ABS-CBN.

In 1957, Eugenio Lopez Sr., owner of Chronicle Broadcasting Network (CBN), acquired Alto Broadcasting System (ABS), forming ABS-CBN.

Over the years, ABS-CBN has had countless of iconic taglines and and slogans, which remain ingrained among Filipinos up until today.

"Kapamilya," the term that refers to the network and its communities, was coined in 2000.

"So we were looking for a term that would encapsulate all those traits and values na parang isang tao na mararamdaman mo. Kinonsider 'yung kaibigan, mababaw, kapatid, sobra naman, at the end of the day, we agreed on Kapamilya," said Cindy de Leon, former head of ABS-CBN Creative Communications Management (CCM).

After that, other broadcast networks soon followed the "KA-pamilya" format to relate to its audience.

But gone are the days of the so-called "network wars" as more and more companies make way for collaborations to provide the best content for its viewers.

"Kapamilya was how we called every Filipino. It was not just the station, our stars and our employees... Our partners are our Kapamilya too... I think that as we globalize more, we can consider everyone in the world a part of our big family," said Robert Labayen, head of the ABS-CBN CCM.