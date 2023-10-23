MANILA — The Bureau of Immigration said it arrested two Koreans in Pampanga this weekend over their alleged involvement in fraud abroad.

The arrest of Kwon Junyoung, 38, and Seok Jongmin, 48, last Saturday in Barangay Cuayan, Angeles City was made by operatives of the BI's fugitive search unit upon the request of South Korea and the United States.

Immigration Commissioner Norman Tansingco said Kwon was accused of telecommunications fraud in South Korea, while Seok supposedly engaged in wire fraud, money laundering, and identity theft in Texas.

The Suwon district court in Korea in December 2019 issued a warrant of arrest for Kwon after prosecutors alleged that he was a member of a China-based telecom syndicate "that made calls to victims through a scheme known as voice phishing."

"The victims were reportedly harassed and duped into depositing their money into the syndicate's accounts as the callers pretended to be investigators of the Seoul central prosecutor’s office," the immigration said.

Seok meanwhile was the subject of an arrest warrant issued by the US district court in Western Texas, where he is charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, three counts of wire fraud, conspiracy to commit money laundering, and three counts of aggravated identity theft.

The immigration said Seok allegedly conspired with other criminals using the stolen personal information of "thousands of US military veterans to access websites of the US Departments of Defense and Veterans Affairs which caused the victims to lose their benefits."

Tansingco said the two would be deported, adding that they were blacklisted and banned from reentering the Philippines.