MANILA — A teachers' group on Sunday blasted reports of some schools allegedly "sugarcoating" former President Ferdinand Marcos Sr.'s martial law era in class.

Teachers' Dignity Coalition (TDC) national chairman Benjo Basas said that the late dictator's martial rule should not be renamed as a "period of New Society," but to call it for what it is.

He also opined that the teacher who made the controversial module may have been "passionate" in his or her support of Marcos Sr. while writing the learning material.

"Baka masyadong passIonate itong teacher na ito [kay Marcos Sr.] at parang di naman iyan tama. Kasi established na sa ating history books—unless ide-debunk po ng mga historian iyan—na mayroon talagang martial law. And we call it martial law," Basas told ABS-CBN TeleRadyo.

"Ito'y isang madilim na nakaraan ng ating bansa, ng ating kasaysayan. At iyan po ay establisado ng mga academicians, historians, at pinag-usapan po iyan. Hindi maaaring basta na lang nating palitan ang term," he added.

He noted that even Marcos Sr. himself called recognized his own martial rule, based on his own Proclamation No. 1081 which placed the entire country under Martial Law in September 1972.

"That is Martial Law. Nothing more, nothing less," he said.

"If we use another term po, pag sinabi nating 'New Society,' that's sugarcoating. Pag sinabi nating 'Golden Age,' lalo pa."

He also called on fellow teachers that while they do not agree on their appreciation and assessment of the Martial Law era, they must agree on the fact that Marcos Sr.'s proclamation placed the country under military rule.

Basas was reacting to allegations of "whitewashing" that were first revealed by a senior high school student in Marinduque, who said that they were taught in class to refer to the Martial Law era as the "Period of New Society."

"Nauna na ang school namin sa rebranding," Marinduque State College Integrated High School student Maria Elena Malvar said in a tweet.

"Newspapers donned new forms. News on economic progress, discipline, culture, tourism and the like were favored more than the sensationalized reporting of killings, rape, and robberies," part of the module read.

Because of this, Malvar said she felt the module was a form of "whitewashing" and that students were taught a "distorted" version of history.

"Mas nakakainis din po isipin na doon sa pag-neglect po nila sa humanities, parang nagiging tool ito para sa regime, para kalimutan ang atrocities of the past and para in-enable ang katiwalian sa gobyerno as of now, sa pagbigay ng maling impormasyon sa mga kabataan. Parang ini-indoctrinate po kasi nila ang mga kabataan," she said.