Members of the Land Transport Office and the Inter-Agency Council for Traffic – IACT inspect public utility buses health for compliance with minimum health protocols, which includes checking of vaccination cards, along Commonwealth Avenue on January 12, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News



MANILA — The transportation sector is prepared for the exodus of travelers to the provinces in the days leading to the commemoration of All Saints’ Day on Nov. 1, transport secretary Jaime Bautista said Saturday.

Bautista said air, land, and sea travel units have been expanded to accommodate the expected increase in number of passengers.

“‘Yong ating airport, ready sila sa more flights. ‘Yong ating mga bus companies, ‘yong ating land transport, mayroon silang arrangement para magkaroon ng mas maraming buses and jeepneys,” Bautista said on the sidelines of an event of the French Chamber of Commerce and Industry in the Philippines in Makati City.

“‘Yong ating mga barko, lalong lalo na sa Batangas going to Mindoro and the other destinations in South Luzon, ready sila para i-suporta ‘yong pangangailangan ng ating mananakay para sa Undas.”

(Our airports are ready for more flights. Our bus companies and land transport have an arrangement to make more buses and jeepneys available. Our ships especially from Batangas going to Mindoro and other destinations in South Luzon are also ready to support the needs of our travelers for ‘Undas’.)

Aside from eased travel restrictions two years since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2022 ‘Undas’ will also see cemeteries across the country reopen to visitors after being closed by authorities for the commemoration in 2020 and 2021.

Travel ports are set to launch the annual “Oplan Biyaheng Ayos” later this week to focus on passenger assistance.

For its part, the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) said in a statement Friday that help desks will be set up at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) composed of public affairs, operations, police, and medical personnel.

The MIAA said it will also monitor congestion and long queueing, and ensure critical airport infrastructure, equipment, and back-up systems are ready to use.

As of August, NAIA monthly passenger traffic was estimated at 3 million or 77 percent of pre-pandemic levels, the MIAA said.

Domestic air traffic at 1.94 million passengers already reached 109 percent, or past the number of travelers logged in the same period in 2019.

Additional buses have been given special permits by the Land Transportation and Franchising Regulatory Board (LTFRB) to service passengers during the holiday.

SURCHARGE FARE BEING STUDIED

Meanwhile, Bautista said the LTFRB continues to examine the push of various transport groups to create a surge fee or fare surcharge during peak hours in Metro Manila.

He said the LTFRB has to balance both interests of the commuters and transport sector.

“Pinag-aaralan pa ‘yan ng LTFRB. Pero alam mo, ang LTFRB mabilis sila magdesisyon. Pero kasi kailangan natin pangalagaan ‘yong kapakanan, hindi lamang ng mga operators ng jeepney, ng bus, but also, ‘yong ating mga mananakay,” the transort chief said.

He described on Thursday the proposed rush hour fare as a “logical request”.

Transport groups have asked the LTFRB to schedule a hearing on their petition as soon as possible.

