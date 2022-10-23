MANILA - The Philippines recorded 1,585 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, data from the Department of Health showed, bringing the country's total to 3,994,634.

This is the third straight day that the daily cases were below 2,000, ABS-CBN News Data Analytics Head Edson Guido said.

Thirty-seven deaths were also reported, raising the total to 63,779.

The number of active cases is now at 23,369 while the total number of those who recovered from the illness has reached 3,907,486.

Of the newly reported infections, 465 are from Metro Manila.

The positivity rate for the week of Oct. 16 to 22 is at 13.6 percent, lower than the 14.8 percent recorded the previous week, Guido added.

From Oct. 10-16, the Philippines recorded 15,314 COVID-19 cases, or an average of 2,188 daily infections. This was 7 percent higher compared to the previous week.

This was also the eight straight week that weekly cases were below 20,000, the ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Team said.

As of Oct. 19, over 73.4 million people in the country were fully vaccinated against the respiratory disease, the DOH said.

Of the figure, around 20.3 million have received their first booster dose.

Pandemic monitor OCTA Research Group said Sunday the addition of new COVID-19 variants and subvariants has made it more challenging to monitor them.

With the subvariants entering the country, AOCTA said this may lead to various "waves" or community transmission of COVID-19.

The group made the statement days after the Philippines detected the Omicron subvariant XBB and XBC.

