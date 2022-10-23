MANILA — Pandemic monitor OCTA Research Group said Sunday the addition of new COVID-19 variants and subvariants has made it more challenging to monitor them.

"This year actually mas challenging yung 'pag monitor ng mga variants and subvariants. Dati paisa-isa lang sila," OCTA fellow Guido David said at the Balitaan sa Maynila forum.

(This year, it's become more challenging to monitor the variants and subvariants. Back then, there were only a few them.)

"Ngayon ang kaibahan, sobrang dami na ng subvariants. Nalito na tayo... mahirap i-memorize," he added.

(The difference now is that there's so many subvaraitns. We've become confused... it's difficult to memorize them.)

David made the statement days after the Philippines detected the Omicron subvariant XBB and XBC.

With the subvariants entering the country, David believes this may result to various "waves" or community transmission of COVID-19.

But he stressed that the country should not live in fear.

"I guess sa Christmas, we should have to enjoy it, while still minding health protocols," he said.