Magnitude 5.1 quake hits sea off Davao Occidental

MANILA — A magnitude 5.1 earthquake struck off the town of Sarangani in Davao Occidental, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said Sunday.

In its bulletin, Phivolcs said the temblor was recorded at 10:15 a.m. Sunday.

The earthquake's epicenter was located around 447 kilometers of Balut Island, near the Philippine Trench.

It was tectonic in origin and had a depth of 259 kilometers.

No intensities were reported anywhere in the country.

No damage and aftershocks were also expected from the temblor.

The Philippines regularly experiences earthquakes as it is located within the Pacific Ring of Fire.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: