Get boosted, don’t wait for bivalent vaccines: vaccine panel head

MANILA — The head of the government’s vaccine expert panel advised Filipinos against waiting for bivalent vaccines to arrive in the country and instead focus on getting boosted with currently available jabs that have been found to be as effective in combating COVID-19.

Dr. Nina Gloriani on Friday said vulnerable populations like the elderly and the sick stand to benefit the most from the protection given by the newly developed bivalent vaccines, which target both the original COVID-19 strain and Omicron subvariants.

However, she warned against solely pinning hopes on the arrival of the new jabs to fight the threat of the Omicron XBB subvariant and XBC variant which have already been detected in the Philippines.

“Medyo matagal pa ‘yon (That’s going to take a little longer),” Gloriani told TeleRadyo.

She said the more urgent threat is the waning immunity of Filipinos nearly a year since booster doses were made available.

“Mabilis kasi ang waning immunity sa COVID — whether natural immunity or vaccine-induced nasa 4, 5, hanggang 6 months,” she said.

“Dumarami sa ating kababayan matagal nang ‘di nabakunahan. Kailangan nilang magpa-booster. So hindi natin mahihintay ‘yon.”

(Waning immunity for COVID is fast — whether natural immunity or vaccine-induced, it takes 4, 5, up to 6 months. As time passes, more of our countrymen remain unboosted. So we cannot wait for the bivalent vaccines.)

Gloriani added that the Department of Health (DOH) already has a plan for reserving shots of the bivalent vaccine for the Philippines. But they are set to be procured by early 2023.

The panel head also cited the finding of the World Health Organization’s (WHO) Strategic Advisory Group of Experts (SAGE) that there is no sufficient evidence yet of a substantial difference in the efficacy of the bivalent boosters over the monovalent ones currently in use.

This was why, she said, Filipinos should take advantage of the shots available.

“Ang dating bakuna maganda pa din ang resulta at proteksyon kapag binigay as booster. Huwag na po hintayin natin ‘yon kasi hindi tayo sigurado kung darating,” Gloriani said.

(The current vaccines still produce good results and protection when given as boosters. Let’s not wait for the upcoming vaccines because we do not know if they will arrive.)

“Kung dumating (If they arrive), well and good, they can have themselves updated to the newer version. Pero sa ngayon, kung ano ang meron tayo ‘yon sana ang gamitin.”

(But for now, let’s use what vaccines we already have.)

BOOSTER HESITANT

While over 73.4 million Filipinos have been fully vaccinated, only 20.4 million or over a quarter have received at least one booster dose as of October 19, according to the DOH’s COVID-19 vaccine tracker.

Many Filipinos who opted not to get boosted said it has not yet been mandated by the government, unlike the initial dose.

Some, like delivery app rider Christopher Orcena who plies routes outside his residence in Caloocan City, said they have had no time to visit vaccination sites due to work.

“Kasi ‘pag ganito, mahina kami, kailangan bumiyahe talaga. Tapos siyempre ‘pag pahinga mo, sa pamilya ko na siyempre,” he said.

(When there are few orders, you have to work overtime. And of course, I devote my rest time to my family.)

Others fear side effects coming from misinformation about the side effects of vaccines.

“Pag-iisipan po. Pero kung sakaling kailangan talaga, magpapa-booster po kami,” said eatery worker Cristina Bries, who admitted getting the primary doses because she needed them to work.

“Noong nagpa-vaccine ako wala naman ako naramdaman.”

(I will think about it. But if it is really needed, we will get boosted. When I got my vaccine, I did not feel anything.)

Over 80 XBB Omicron subvariant cases and nearly 200 XBC variant cases have been recorded in the Philippines to date.

Experts hope more COVID vaccinations would help stem any increase in hospitalizations and deaths caused by the new variants.

ABS-CBN Data Analytics Team head Edson Guido said Singapore, where cases of the variant have been rising, could be observed as a case study of XBB’s impact on a broadly vaccinated and boosted population.

“Sana lang huwag siya maging mas virulent na mas deadly, 'cause that would lead to higher chance of hospitalizations,” he told TeleRadyo on Friday.

“Kahit may increase sa cases, hindi siya nagli-lead sa hospitalizations, kumbaga nagkaka-decoupling. So ‘yong cases mo tumataas pero ‘yong deaths mo, hospitalizations hindi sumasabay…. We cannot assure na in the future, possible future variants ay ganoon din. We’re hoping it won’t turn out that way.”

(Hopefully the variants will not become more virulent or deadly because that would lead to higher chance of hospitalizations. Even if there is an increase in cases, these do not lead to hospitalizations. It’s decoupling—cases are rising but deaths and hospitalizations do not follow the trend… We cannot assure that in the future, possible future variants will be like that. We’re hoping it won’t turn out that way.)

The WHO earlier said it does not see a change in severity of COVID-19 worldwide, but it again reminded countries to remain vigilant and step up surveillance to deal with spikes in cases and hospitalizations.

With the start of the cold weather season in the Philippines and around the world, the global health body also warned COVID cases could increase due to more indoor activities and already relaxed health measures.

RELATED VIDEO: