The presence of vendors drastically increase in the area as people flock to the Manila Baywalk Dolomite Beach to watch the sunset on October 21, 2021. The recently opened government project has been a hit destination for visitors and tourists since the IATF eased restrictions of the NCR to Alert Level 3. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA— The Philippines on Saturday posted 5,807 additional COVID-19 cases, just as authorities announced the possibility of further easing lockdown restrictions in the capital region next month amid the decline in infections.

This is the 5th day that fresh infections were below the 6,000-mark, data showed.

The country's total reported COVID-19 cases is at 2,751,667, of which 63,051 are still active, according to the Department of Health (DOH).

Positivity rate is at 10.3 percent, based on samples received from 58,834 individuals on Thursday. This means that 1 in 10 people who got screened for the virus yielded positive results.

A total of 65 more people died due to the respiratory disease, raising the total number of fatalities to 41,585.

Majority or 51 of the day's fresh deaths were first classified as recoveries, the DOH said.

Meanwhile, there were 9,578 new recoveries, raising the country's total recuperations to 2,647,031.

Two laboratories failed to submit data on time.

Authorities earlier in the day said the chances of Metro Manila being placed under Alert Level 2 soon is "very high," as COVID-19 infections continued to dip.

Vergeire on Friday told reporters that the relatively fewer cases logged in recent days is consistent with the positivity rate and hospital admissions, which "showed a downward trend."

