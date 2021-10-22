Over 1 million more Pfizer-BioNTech jabs arrive in PH

NTF against COVID-19 handout photo

MANILA - The Philippines received over 1 million more Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines on Friday.

About 813,150 doses of the US-made jabs arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Pasay City at 10 p.m., while 101,790 vials were delivered to the Cebu airport.

Another shipment of 101,790 Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine doses will be sent to Davao on Saturday.

Authorities said the recent shipment was purchased by government through the help of the Asian Development Bank.

"We are thankful that almost everyday, we have been receiving vaccines and majority of which are coming from the US," vaccine czar Sec. Galvez said.

He said COVID-19 vaccines will continue to arrive so the government will reach its target of administering 1 million to 1.5 million doses daily.

"Ngayon nakita natin na umaangat na tayo. Dalawang araw na sunod na nagkaroon tayo ng more than 534,000 a day. Tulad kahapon, nagkaroon tayo ng more or less 600,000 and we are thankful that we are increasing," said Galvez.

He noted deliveries of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines are important since the country recently began vaccinating minors aged 12 to 17. The US-manufactured jab and the Moderna vaccine are currently the only brands with emergency use authority for minors.

"As of this moment our vaccination for the children has been rolled out to 17 different cities in the NCR and we are looking forward that the other LGUs will follow. On October 29, we will open the rollout to the LGUs, including provinces and cities, and majority of cities that are prepared," Galvez said.

Earlier Friday, 698,600 doses of AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine arrived for the private sector.

— Report from Joyce Balancio, ABS-CBN News

