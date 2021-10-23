Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr. on Saturday said local government units no longer need to buy additional COVID-19 vaccine doses for their constituents as the country already has a substantive supply.

This was the response of Galvez, designated vaccine czar, to Cagayan de Oro Rep. Rufus Rodriguez's statement that the administration has been “sitting” on the vaccine procurement applications LGUs.

“The country has been receiving an average of 1 million COVID-19 vaccines daily since the start of October. And once we receive them, they are immediately deployed to LGUs and other implementing units throughout the country. There is no time wasted,” Galvez said in a statement.

He said the country currently has 10 million COVID-19 vaccine doses in its national warehouses that are ready for distribution, while there are 40 million doses that are due for administration.

“As I have been telling our LGUs over the past several weeks, vaccine supply is no longer a problem for our country. Our main concern at this point is how to get these COVID-19 jabs into the arms of as many Filipinos as quickly as possible,” Galvez said.

The country has received a total of 23,353,750 doses this month alone as of October 22, wherein 8,843,065 doses were administered.

Galvez said that out of the 94,678,340 doses that have arrived in the country since February, 58,723,760 were purchased by the national government, 24,330,280 were donations from the COVAX facility, 7,983,160 were purchased by LGUs and the private sector, and 3,641,140 were donated by partner countries.

