DOT encourages public to travel in tourism promo vid

The Department of Tourism (DOT) and Tourism Promotions Board (TPB) Philippines unveiled on Saturday a new promotional video welcoming back the public to the country’s top destinations.

The video “It’s More Fun With You,” part of the DOT’s domestic tourism campaign called “Have A Safe Trip, Pinas”, was launched virtually at Fort Santiago in Intramuros, Manila.

The video is scored with Rivermaya’s 1997 hit song “Hinahanap-Hanap Kita”, alluding to the public’s yearning to go back to normal.

The ad features a dog unable to contain his excitement as he welcomes a friend back to the beach after a long absence.

“It’s More Fun With You” encourages Filipinos to travel and explore the country again after a long hiatus due to pandemic-related travel restrictions. It also supports recovery efforts of the tourism industry.

The DOT and TPB also launched the “Have a Safe Trip, Pinas” stickers that can be downloaded on Viber (https://bit.ly/HaveASafeTripPinas).

Travel advisories on local tourism can be accessed in the Travel Philippines mobile application through Google Play and Apple Store.

