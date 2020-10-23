Zamboanga City temporarily bans entry of stranded individuals

Stranded individuals board the BRP Gabriela Silang at the Eva Macapagal Terminal in Manila on June 25, 2020. The Philippine Coast guard assisted a total of 150 stranded individuals bound for Zamboanga, General Santos, Davao, and Cagayan de Oro together with 105 members of the PNP-SAF who will assist in Cebu City’s COVID-19 response bringing medical supplies for health workers in Cebu and Cagayan de Oro City. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The local government of Zamboanga City will impose a temporary ban on the entry of stranded individuals beginning Monday, October 26.

In a public advisory posted on the Facebook page of the City Government of Zamboanga, it stated that the moratorium is in line with the resolution approved by the Regional Inter-Agency Task Force last Monday.

The move is in view of the limited quarantine facilities and closure of borders by neighboring provinces.

However, the city would still allow the entry of authorized persons outside residence or APOR and returning overseas Filipinos as long as they comply with the requirements under Executive Order 595-2020 or the guidelines for the implementation of the modified general community quarantine.

As of Monday, the city recorded a total of 2,472 confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 797 are active infections.

Of the active cases, 735 were recorded from the communities, 59 were stranded individuals, 1 detainee, and 2 transferees from Sabah.

The city is under MGCQ until Oct. 31.

