VIRAL: #PisayGiveUsABreak shows snags in learning during pandemic

MANILA—It started with a tweet, posted on a weekend, by one frustrated Philippine Science High School (PSHS) or Pisay student struggling to keep up with the sheer number of requirements from her school.

That initial tweet by Vyan Abella with the hashtag #PisayGiveUsABreak became the top trending topic in the Philippines Sunday night, spawned 14,000 tweets in 24 hours, and started a Change.org petition.

Yes, the tasks given to us are actually possible to finish in their given deadlines. Problem is, they were given altogether on the same week, and some even require 3 assessments to be finished. So please, #PisayLessenReqs if not #PisayGiveUsABreak — quack (@dab67496444) October 20, 2020

It's 3:07AM, yet some of us are still awake doing requirements, instead of sleeping and recharging for a new day.

We aren't nocturnal nor do we have infinite energy. This cycle should stop. It's unhealthy.#AcademicEaseNow #PisayGiveUsABreak #PisayLessenReqs — Kahoot #AcademicEaseNow #PisayLessenReqs (@KahootIzLayp) October 20, 2020

On Monday, October 19 PSHS issued a survey asking students if they needed an academic break.

Days later, several PSHS campuses announced academic breaks after students unanimously agreed that they were struggling with their workloads. These include the Main Campus, Southern Mindanao Campus, Calabarzon Campus, Central Luzon Campus, Ilocos Region Campus, Western Visayas Campus, Central Visayas Campus, Cordillera Administrative Region Campus, the Eastern Visayas Campus and several others.

Stay hydrated and safe! You got this 😼 pic.twitter.com/xpqqCfuET8 — PSHS SMC Student Government (@sg_pshssmc) October 19, 2020

Classes will resume on the 9th of November.#TCS_News#PisayGaveUsABreak pic.twitter.com/r4f4g4bjWf — The Calabarzon Scholar (@TCS_PSHScbzrc) October 20, 2020

There will be a temporary suspension of instructional activities from October 29-November 4, 2020.

Enjoy your quarter break, scholars!😀👌#PisayGaveUsABreak #AcademicBreak#StaySafe pic.twitter.com/8ztl4G1Ak5 — PSHS-Central Luzon Campus (@PSHS_CLC) October 20, 2020

All synchronous meetings and scheduled deadlines will be moved to November 9. pic.twitter.com/lNOrfoPshi — The Science Scholar (@scischo) October 20, 2020

In an interview with ABS-CBN News, 4 PSHS Main Campus students - Kaira Balcos (Grade 11), Vyan Abella (Grade 10), Indie Beldia (Grade 10), and Victoria Albitos (Grade 11) plus their Science Scholar adviser Brian Villanueva discussed the academic requirements of Pisay students, the pressure of learning in the middle of the pandemic, and what steps teachers and students can take to conquer these challenges.

Question: Why did #PisayGiveUsABreak trend and what caused it?

KAIRA: It is really due to the overwhelming amount of requirements that the school has been giving us. That's the main reason here. Due to the overwhelming amount of requirements, the kids - the students - can’t seem to get a break and can’t seem to rest.

BRIAN: The students are not just dealing with academic requirements. They’re dealing with a health and a social crisis now...I am also a student and I am in graduate school right now, it makes one question what are our priorities right now, how can I take care of myself and is this really as important to me right now as it was before. I suppose my students would share the same sentiments.

Question: What is the difference between this year and last year's academic requirements? I am sure last year also had a large number of requirements.

VYAN: Similarly difficult 'yung last year and this year. In terms of quantity, mas kaunti naman ang reqs [requirements] namin this year per se. But even with that, it’s too much given that we are already under so much stress sa pandemic and we don’t really see anyone else especially these last 7 months. We have been isolated in our houses. It’s an added layer of stress that a lot of us feel we don’t need.

INDIE: To add to that, there’s such a big shift from the classroom setting where we are being taught by our teachers and we have lessons on a daily basis but now we really have to absorb the learning modules by ourselves. It’s really self-learning. So apart from the reqs, which Vyan and I wrote in the article, we also have to teach ourselves what the lessons are. Since we don’t have teachers to point out what is important, we don’t have PowerPoints anymore, we don’t have practical, in the classroom seatworks or laboratory activities, it is so much harder to digest because it feels like we’re just reading from a textbook basically and it is not on the same level as when we’re in a classroom.

Question: Do you have Zoom meetings?

VYAN: It’s through GMeet pero it’s mostly meant to check up on us and give a brief overview of the lesson because a lot of us can’t learn synchronously because a lot of us don’t have stable internet connection and so, it’s mainly up to us. That’s the main point of our modules.

Question: Don't your teachers get to teach you?

KAIRA: Actually, online lectures are discouraged due to the fact that, as Vyan said, many people can’t go online. They actually call our video meetings check-ins because it’s checking in with the students if you guys are alright, were you able to do the work, were you able to read the assignment, were you able to understand the lesson. They don’t actually teach the lesson.

BRIAN: I can support that because we have a directive that we limit our meetings to 15-30 minutes. Ganun lang and it’s primarily to check in and answer any urgent questions that the students have. But when it comes to teacher-student interaction, siyempre 15-30 minutes is very limited. The human aspect of learning kinda goes missing there. So maybe that contributes to the students feeling more isolated and they have to deal with their modules and their requirements more by themselves.

Basically we have assigned schedules na once a week per class lang, 1 hour 'yun, pero in that 1 hour kailangan makain namin 15 minutes or so. Ganun lang. And then the rest of it is allotted to students mainly to do whatever requirements or modules they have for that subject.

Question: So how do you impart your knowledge? How do you teach when you’re only given 15 minutes a week?

BRIAN: May nai-impart bang knowledge? Joke lang. Kumbaga, fina-facilitate ko na lang na I am forced to just get in as much information as I can in that short span of time. Before kasi, OK lang to use 1 hour…But then 1 hour was deemed too much nga and then binawasan pa lalo, so I’m thinking na – OK, kung 15 minutes or 30 minutes max 'yung time ko, how can I teach? Mag-mo-monologue na lang ba ako or do I facilitate student-teacher interaction pa rin pero that’s going to take up a lot of time, di ba? Like having a dialogue with your students.

Honestly, it’s hard for me to answer that. I give offline materials na nga lang. I give slides, I give PowerPoints. Meron ding modules na pwede nilang gamitin. Actually, audio recordings pa nga na binibigay for them to use on their own time. But like I said, it really shifts the responsibility to the students.

We have 'yung learning LMS, 'yung learning platforms, education platforms. Merong iba na nagmu-Moodle. May iba na Google Classroom. So yeah, depende sa preference ng teacher at students. And then we can have synchronous meetings niya na limited time lang. But mostly nga it’s through updates nga like posts, messages, updates, announcements, mga ganun.

Question: Vyan, you mentioned that there are fewer academic requirements this year? Is that correct?

VYAN: Quantitatively, we have less requirements because they generally split up our requirements into 3 categories: formative assessments, alternative assessments and summative assessments. Formative assessments 'yung mga quizzes and seatworks, etc. Alternative 'yung mga projects and then summative 'yung tests talaga like quarterly exams and so on.

Quantitatively mas kaunti 'yung reqs pero like formative assessments, normally in face-to-face classes, you do it within your class period for around 15 minutes or so. Ngayon it's up to us when we do it. Also there's not necessarily a time limit. That’s not necessarily our fault pero it can feel like a much heavier requirement than it actually is.

BRIAN: Add to that, 'yung mga modules and exercise na binibigay ng ibang teachers daw – they say this can be done in like 30 minutes but then the students end up taking more time in doing it. Some material hindi natatantiya maayos 'yung oras. Sobrang far off 'yung projection, at least that’s what I’ve been told. Ako rin, na- ko conscious na 'yung binibigay ko na activities how much time ba are they taking on that?

Question: Is it fair to say that it's harder now even though you have fewer requirements?

VICTORIA: I think it’s harder because kahit mas kaunti 'yung reqs, shorter din 'yung time periods namin because dati we had 50- minute periods but now it's just 30 minutes each. It’s good din naman because of the pandemic and all. Another thing is – we should have a conducive learning environment din. That is also a factor. Tapos 'yung motivation din. What am I doing? Why am I doing this? Questions like that. So those are all factors to consider.

Question: Why is motivation a factor?

VICTORIA: In general lang, I’ve been seeing reports that…a lot of people are kinda down, feeling down in this pandemic and we are no exception. Also the state of science and technology in the Philippines, you get people invalidating what science is doing. It is demotivating to see those. People underestimate what science can do for the community so it’s kind of demotivating to see posts like ‘Aanhin pa ba ang research.’ Why am I studying this when we don’t value it? It’s kinda like that.

KAIRA: Aside from that, you know we’re kinda isolated at home, we see our friends virtually but it’s not the same as being with them in person. A lot of people get their strength and motivation from the people that are around them, from their friends, from teachers. It has to do with mental health also. There are some people who are not in the right state of mind right now.

Question: Vyan and Indie, you wrote an article for the Science Scholar that was also published in Medium. Why did you write it?

VYAN: We started writing it about 3 weeks ago. We are actually new to the Science Scholar so it was kinda like our “baptismal” article. We wanted to do a topic that we liked, something that we could heavily relate to especially Indie because she is always consistently DL (Dean's List). So I think she would know more about the stress than me. Aside from that, I am pretty sure that a lot of us Pisay students do feel this way. A significant number, that's why we wrote the article.

INDIE: I don’t think I can speak for everyone but personally, occasionally I do feel that way (hindi ako natututo). It feels more now, when we started online classes. If their only motivation was to pass reqs, then that’s how I feel right now.

SIR BRIAN: When talking about hustle culture and toxic productivity, it’s been – I’ve been teaching for 6 years now – it’s been a rooted problem na in Pisay for a long time. 'Yung publication namin, we’ve published articles related to that. Even years back. I am assuming even before I came along, meron nang problem na ganun. It took root na in Pisay for a long time. For students now, everything came together to expose how bad it really is for them.

Question: What kind of break ang hinahanap niyo?

VYAN: Actually, ako po 'yung nag start ng trend. Last [weekend] kasi, I’ve been behind on requirements, maybe a week’s worth of requirements. And I just thought, like a random thought, what if we started a hashtag #Pisaygiveusabreak. And then maybe we’d finally be given a break.

And yeah, since it’s reached 14,000 tweets now, I’ve seen a lot of good points na coming from other people na “we really need a break.” “It would be great for all of us to have a one-week break so we can catch up on our requirements and finally get the sleep that we need."

But at the same time, to quote some tweet I saw, it’s only a band- aid solution. The main issue here is there is an overload of requirements even before the pandemic. Honestly, it’s only been brought up now and only because of the pandemic now. We can just go online, go on Twitter and see -- this isn’t just a new thing. It’s been building up for a while.

Question: Would a one-week break be helpful?

BRIAN: Like Vyan said, it could be a band-aid solution if it's just implemented without really addressing the requirements and workload being given to them.

For us teachers, we should take that time to reassess how well did we do in the past weeks during this first quarter. What have our students said about the load we are giving them that is already alarming. Kasi they are crying out for help na eh. If they are crying out for help, we should listen and we should act as teachers. If that means taking a look at our syllabus, are the activities we are giving really helping them.

Some teachers may not be aware of how much they are giving. Yung expectations nila and reality are very different and maybe the students are not confident enough to say it to them kasi baka may backlash. May power dynamics at play here.

Question: Ang mga estudyante mabilis silang matuto kung kaharap nila ang teacher at makikinig ng mabuti, correct?

BRIAN: The human connection is missing, the dynamism of classrooms talaga and the interaction wherein the student can ask a question in just a few seconds and I can answer quickly and if we can engage in a dialogue, tuloy-tuloy kami. Pero dito, we have to check – if they have to initiate, kailangan formal pa 'yung kailangan nila sabihin and then typing and thinking how to phrase things being conscious of their grammar. It takes a lot more time to talk to a teacher. Maybe some students might think it’s not worth it anymore so they just don’t do it. It all adds up.

KAIRA: In relation to the one-week break, a teacher messaged us and said this is a free space, you guys can say what you want and what break do you want. And we suggested, in relation to the 1-week break, it could be a regular thing or something like after every midterms, we could have a short break to breathe and recover before we dive into the curriculum again. I really think that would be helpful. From my personal experience, I don’t really have any backlog that I need to catch up on but I could feel the stress and the pressure to always keep working and keep finishing. For the last 2 weekends, I forced myself not to do anything just to give myself space to breathe. I really think short breaks would be really helpful for the students.