PNP coronavirus cases reach 6,934 with 30 new infections

MANILA - Coronavirus cases in the Philippine National Police (PNP) reached 6,934 after 30 new infections were confirmed in the institution on Thursday.
The PNP said that as of 6 p.m. Thursday, 636 personnel are active COVID-19 cases.
It confirmed 40 newly recovered staff, bringing its recoveries to 6,276.
The PNP's death toll due to the virus went up to 22 after a personnel recently succumbed to the virus.
Earlier in the day, the Philippines reported 1,664 additional cases of the coronavirus, taking the national toll to 363,000.
The disease-causing virus, which first emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year, claimed 38 more lives in the Philippines. The death toll climbed to 6,783.
