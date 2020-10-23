Parlade: Why should I apologize? Liza camp thanked me for info on Gabriela

MANILA (UPDATE) - The military official who warned Liza Soberano of alleged communist ties of Gabriela Youth on Friday refused to apologize to the actress as he claimed that her camp even thanked him for the information.

"Why should I apologize?," Lt. Gen. Antonio Parlade Jr., spokesperson of the government's National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC), said when asked if he will apologize to Soberano.

He said it is incorrect to say that Soberano's lawyer and family were complaining about him for allegedly red-tagging the actress, when they were actually thanking him.

"In fact, I got a message, a call from Atty. (Juanito, Jr.) Lim yesterday, thanking me and informing me that they’re sending a thank you letter to me personally for informing them about the nature of this organization, which they don’t want their client to be associated with," he told ANC's Headstart.

Parlade insisted he "did not red-tag Liza Soberano," and those saying that he did must have gotten the impression through second-hand sources, such as news reports, and not from his original statement.

"I’m not threatening these women. I also have daughters, I have sisters. Ang dami kong kaibigan na mga babae (I have a lot of female friends) and I support that advocacy to defend women’s rights," he said.

"Wala akong ni-red-tag (I did not red-tag anyone). I’m not using, abusing my authority, my position to red-tag these people or harass these women. No, I am supporting their advocacy," he added.

In a statement posted on the NTF-ELCAC Facebook page Wednesday, Parlade said Soberano "is not an NPA" because she was simply advocating for women's rights. "Not yet," he said.

He told her that "there's still a chance to abdicate" Gabriela Youth, otherwise, she "will suffer the same fate" as the likes of Josephine Anne Lapira.

Lapira, a student of the University of the Philippines, was killed in an encounter between the military and the New People's Army in 2017.

Parlade made the statement a week after Soberano joined a Gabriela Youth online forum as one of the special guests discussing issues that girls and young women are facing in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic. She tearfully recalled receiving messages of support from fans and even stories of their personal experiences of sexual abuse, after she took to court the rape comment against her.

In a statement Thursday, Soberano’s legal counsel said the actress was merely "expressing her love and respect for women and children" because this is her personal advocacy.

"Ms. Soberano remains to be apolitical. She does not support nor antagonize any person’s political views. The important point here is respect for others, a virtue she has conscientiously practiced all her life," the statement read.

More details to follow.