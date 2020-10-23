DepEd regional offices urged to create local ‘Error Watch’

Teacher Manuelito Bermudez prepares his teaching materials for his next class at Pleasant Hills Elementary School in Mandaluyong City on Oct. 5, 2020, the start of distance learning in public schools in the country. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA – The Department of Education (DepEd) on Friday urged its regional offices to create local chapters of “Error Watch” for prompt response to errors found in its learning materials.

The local chapters will be used for “faster investigation, response and rectification of errors which may be found on the self-learning modules,” Undersecretary Revsee Escobedo said during the “Handang Isip, Handa Bukas” press briefing.

Watch more in iWantTFC

DepEd Facebook page

Since classes in public schools in the country opened on Oct. 5 via distance learning amid the COVID-19 pandemic, DepEd has received 41 reports of errors.

Majority or 20 of them were factual errors, Undersecretary Diosdado San Antonio said during the virtual forum.

Seven were computational errors, 4 both for printing errors and spelling, 3 were typographical, 2 were due to formatting and 1 was on grammar.

San Antonio also clarified that erroneous entries flagged over social media “do not contain errors.”

Among them were the 3 stars in the Philippine flag that refers to one of them as Panay, and another item that showed the vernacular of mosquito in Hiligaynon as "namok."

He also said the agency was unable to trace an error about a supposedly wrong picture of an ostrich in a module, which went viral online.

For the second quarter of the school year, the agency is already preparing to improve the distribution of modules and make the facilitation of distance learning more effective.

Escobedo said the regional offices will be utilizing division-based modules for next quarter.

They will increase the use of textbooks, activity sheets, television-based instruction, radio-based instruction and online learning.

Regional offices will also be setting up more help desks and hotlines for parents and learners to access support more easily, he added.

DepEd shifted to distance learning as physical classes remain barred because of the continuing coronavirus threat.