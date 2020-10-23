Calls for Briones resignation ‘fake’ - DepEd

Education Secretary Leonor Briones joins the meeting with members of the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) presided by President Rodrigo Duterte at the Malago Clubhouse in Malacañang on June 15, 2020. Robinson Niñal Jr., Presidential Photo/File

MANILA— The Department of Education (DepEd) on Friday denounced as “fake” calls for the resignation of its chief who was criticized for allegedly being incompetent and too old to hold the position.

Undersecretary Nepomuceno Malaluan said there was no truth to a report that thousands of public school teachers in Pangasinan had urged President Rodrigo Duterte to fire 80-year-old Education Secretary Leonor Briones.

“That's fake. There's no such source for that,” he said during the “Handang Isip, Handa Bukas” press briefing.

Referring to a news article published in The Manila Times on Oct. 19, Malaluan refuted that 3 public school district supervisors in Dagupan had made such statement.

“All of these division supervisors in Dagupan attest that no interview with any of them took place nor any statement as quoted in the report have been made,” he said.

Malaluan also debunked allegations that teachers in Pangasinan were made to spend their own money for the printing and reproduction of self-learning modules.

In response to the searing article, which questioned her capacity to be DepEd chief due to her old age, Briones said she may be 80, but she’s proud.

“Ang disadvantage for us, the damage has been done and there's no single word of apology,” she said.