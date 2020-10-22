Brewing storm set to enter PAR - PAGASA

PAGASA

MANILA - A low-pressure area (LPA) seen east of Mindanao is expected to enter the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) Friday, the state weather bureau said.

The brewing storm was last spotted 1,145 kilometers east of Mindanao as of 3 a.m., weather specialist Loriedin Dela Cruz.

The LPA is likely to develop into a tropical cyclone and may become the country's 17th storm this year, she added.

Meanwhile, typhoon Pepito, which left the country Thursday, was last seen 520 kilometers west of northern Luzon.

The typhoon's trough or extension will still bring cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms over Batanes, Babuyan Islands, Pangasinan, Zambales, Bataan, Occidental Mindoro and Palawan.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers due to localized thunderstorms.