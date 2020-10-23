Baguio City reopens to tourists from Luzon

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA – Baguio City reopened its doors to tourists coming from Luzon on Friday in a bid to jumpstart recovery of the COVID-19-battered tourism industry.

Tourists must present a police-issued travel authority and negative coronavirus test result taken within 72 hours, Baguio City police chief Allen Rae Co told Teleradyo.

Tourists will also have to register with the Baguio Visitor Information and Travel Assistance (VISITA) program in order for authorities to monitor their stay in the summer capital.

Co said they were mulling further relaxing restrictions such as allowing do-it-yourself (DIY) and day trips and staying with friends or relatives.

Baguio City mayor and contact tracing czar Benjamin Magalong earlier said only 300 visitors would be allowed to enter the City of Pines per day.

The city will also shorten its curfew to 12 midnight to 4 a.m., he added.

As of Thursday, Baguio City has recorded 1,790 coronavirus infections since the pandemic began. The tally includes 24 people who have died from the disease and while 1,221 others have recovered. To date, there are 545 people still currently sick with the virus in the city.