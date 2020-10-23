Home  >  News

4 wounded in Maguindanao blast: military

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 23 2020 02:49 PM

MANILA - Four were hurt, including 2 soldiers and 2 members of the Civilian Active Auxiliary, after an anti-personnel mine exploded in Barangay Salman, Ampatuan, Maguindanao on Friday.

“They were immediately evacuated by the responding team to Tamondong Hospital for medical treatment,” said Lt. Gen. Corleto Vinluan, Jr., commander of the Western Mindanao Command.

The official said Joint Task Force Central was conducting road and mine-clearing operations in the said barangay when an anti-personnel mine exploded.

He added that military troops continue to intensify operations against local terrorist activities.

Watch more in iWantTFC
Read More:  Western Mindanao Command   Corleto Vinluan   anti-personnel mine   land mine   Maguindanao   Maguindanao blast October 2020  