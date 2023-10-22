MANILA - Parts of Luzon will experience cloudy skies with scattered rains due to a shear line, the state weather bureau said.

In its 24-hour public weather forecast, PAGASA said Metro Manila, central Luzon, Calabarzon, Isabela, Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya and Camarines Norte will have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms.

The northeast monsoon, or amihan, on the other hand, will effect northern Luzon and bring cloudy skies with rains over the Cordillera Administrative Region, the rest of Cagayan Valley, and Ilocos Region.

The rest of the country may have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms.

PAGASA warned of possible floods of landslides during moderate to heavy rains.

The weather bureau earlier announced the onset of the northeast monsoon or amihan, which is expected to bring cold and dry air.

