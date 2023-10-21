Remains of slain OFW arrive from Jordan

The family of slain OFW Mary Grace Santos in tears upon the arrival of her remains. DMW handout photo

The cargo terminal of Pair-Pags Center in Parañaque City was filled with emotions as the remains of slain overseas Filipino worker (OFW) Mary Grace Santos was being transferred to a vehicle that will bring her home to Macabebe, Pampanga.

For her mother, Maria Lisa, it was a painful reunion with her daughter.

Mary Grace was found inside a diesel tank in the basement of the building she was staying a day after she went missing on October 11 in Amman Jordan.

Maria Lisa couldn’t believe what happened to her daughter who had been in Jordan for eight years.

He cried for justice for her daughter.

“Isa lang ang panawagan ko, hustisya sa pagkamatay ng anak ko,” she said.

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) confirmed the suspect in the brutal killing has been arrested.

The suspect is an Egyptian and a minor.

He admitted the crime, according to DFA undersecretary Eduardo De Vega.

“Umamin po sinakal niya sinubukang i-rape, sinakal death by strangulation, De Vega said.

The authorities are also investigating if the victim has been sexually assaulted.

“Hindi po maliwanag kung ginahasa pero meron pong alegasyon na merong sexual offense,” Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) Undersecretary Bernard Olalia said.

Agencies like the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) have pledged to help the family, especially the two children of Mary Grace. OWWA Deputy Administrator for Operations Atty. Mary Melanie Quiño said the agency will extend assistance to the family.

“Magpo-provide po kami ng financial bereavement assistance bukod po sa pagpapauwi, OWWA na rin ang sumagot niyan hanggang makarating sa Macabebe, Pampanga,”Quiño said.

The family of Mary Grace is thankful for the assistance the government agencies such as OWWA, DFA, and DMW has provided.

Maria Lisa promised he will continue to seek justice for her daughter.

“Mahal na mahal ko siya ipaglalaban ko siya at aalagaan ko ang mga anak niya hindi ko sila pababayaan,” Maria Lisa said.