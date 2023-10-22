Remains of OFW killed in Jordan now in Pampanga

MANILA -- The remains of slain overseas Filipino worker (OFW) Mary Grace Santos now lie in state at her parent’s residence in Barangay San Roque in Macabebe, Pampanga.

Santos was killed in Amman, Jordan last October 11. The suspect was a 16-year-old Egyptian.

According to the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW), a case has already been filed against the suspect.

Maria Lisa Santos said their family is thankful for the immediate repatriation of the remains of Mary Grace.

“Masaya dahil nandito na siya, dahil kasama namin yung bangkay,” she said.

Mary Grace left behind her two daughters, aged 16 and 13. They still couldn’t believe on what happened to their mother.

“Nagpapasalamat po ako sa Mama ko kasi ginagawa niya ang lahat para mabhay kaming magkapatid, hindi matutumbasan ng kahit anong materyal na bagay ang pagmamahal namin sa kanya," Mary Grace's eldest daughter said.

Mary Grace's youngest daughter also promised to finish her studies.

"Tulad ng pinangako ko ng buhay pa siya magtatapos ako, kami. Matutupad ang mga pinangako namin sakanya noong buhay pa siya," she said.

Meanwhile, the Overseas Workers Welfare Administrator (OWWA) assured that the family will receive assistance.

According to OWWA Administrator for Operations, Mary Melanie Quino, one of Mary Grace's daughters will receive education assistance.

“Meron po kasi na programa ang OWWA na kapag namatay po ang OFW, 'yung kanyang mga naiwang anak, isa po diyan ay pwede nating bigyan ng special education assistance hanggang makatapos po 'yan. Meron po siyang matatanggap,” Quino said.

Mary Grace will be laid to rest at 3:00 pm on Saturday in a private cemetery in Santa Rita, Pampanga.

Mary Grace's body was found inside a diesel tank in the house where she works for.

