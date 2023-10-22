Senator Cynthia Villar attends the Expo Maritime Philippines 2023, at Sofitel Hotel in Pasay City on February 16, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File.

MANILA - Senator Cynthia Villar is looking to investigate the nature and status of 114 memorandums of agreement entered into by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources with different people’s organizations.

These occupants include the Socorro Bayanihan Services, Inc (SBSI), which is likely to be charged with various offenses by the government and private individuals.

“There are 114 legislated protected area. Bihira doon ang wala... hinihingi ng Senado na gumawa sila ng report individually... Gagawan nila ng report yun kung sino ang nakatira doon. Tapos kung legitimate yun o illegitimate yun,” Villar said.

“Gagawa sila ng report bago kami magsimula ng hearing doon.. It’s a policy ng DENR that we should review,” the senator added.

According to Villar, legislated protected areas should remain uninhabited despite any existing agreement with the DENR, stressing that the only right of any occupant is to cultivate and protect the area.

Last week, minutes after hearing the Department of Environment and Natural Resources’ (DENR) proposed P24.571B budget for next year, Villar as chairperson of the Senate Committee on Environment and Natural Resources instructed DENR Secretary Maria Antonia Yulo-Loyzaga to make a strong decision about the “illegal” occupancy of the SBSI in Sitio Kapihan, Surigao del Norte.

“Sabi ko, she has to decide, hindi pwedeng iintayin nya yung iba. Yung ibang department tutulong lang, like for example yung NHA. They will build a relocation area, pwede yung DSWD magbibigay ng ayuda. Pero, in the end, hindi pwede yun (manatili sa lugar and SBSI), kasi illegal yun eh,” Villar pointed out.

In the said hearing, the DENR reported to the panel that only one of the 3,350 000 residents of Sito Kapihan today has the legitimate right to stay in the community. This was according to DENR Undersecretary Joselin Marcus Fragada.



Fragada informed the committee that those originally covered by PACBRMA (Protected Area Community- Based Resource Management Agreement) which classifies them as as “tenured migrants,” have either died or left the area already.

“We have tenured migrants in the area. Sila po yung in-awardan natin ng PACBRMA nung 2004. After investigation of the area, bumaba na po yung tenured migrants. Ano na lang po siya ngayon, 174,” he said.

“Among the sets of officers na binigyan po ng PACBRMA during that time, isa na lang po ang naiwan na tenured migrant na nandon, So, technically, yung mga tao po dun hindi na tenured migrant. Isa lang po. Si Oscar Arcular. He was the only one remaining. Pati po si Senior Agila, hindi tenured migrant,” Fragada pointed out.

Joining the DENR in the investigation are the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG).

As of last count, there are still 3,350 SBSI members in Sitio Kapihan, which include 1,117 children, Fragada said.

There are also 1,200 households in the area.



Last October 9 and 10, DENR conducted an ocular inspection which underlined the number of SBSI’s violations to PACBRMA.

These include the establishment of checkpoints, putting up access roads, volleyball courts, wave pool, recording studio and radio station, the official said.

“Hindi naman pala sila legally allowed tumira doon. Nung rebyuhin isang pamilya lang ang allowed sa libong nakatira doon. Eh di lagyan nila ng relocation site... i-relocate sila. Ako ang dami kong nire-relocate sa NHA (National Housing Authority) project eh... para naman may order ang ating lugar,” Villar said.

“Ang legislated protected area, ipinasa ng Kongreso yan na dapat yang protektahan at environmental project yan. Hindi yan tinitirhan ng mga tao,” she added.

