MANILA — Police arrested a candidate for barangay kagawad in Manila this weekend for allegedly selling fake food seasoning in Calamba City in Laguna province.

The 67-year-old woman was arrested by Pandacan police on Saturday morning based on a warrant of arrest issued by Judge Maria Florencia Baculo of Calamba Regional Trial Court Branch 34 on September 12.

The woman — accused of violating the Intellectual Property Code of the Philippines — was arrested while she was campaigning in Paco, Manila, according to Police Maj. Phillip Ines, spokesperson of the Manila police.

"Walang sinayang na pagkakataon sinerve sa kaniya itong mandamiento de aresto," Ines said.

(Without wasting an opportunity, the warrant of arrest was served on her.)

He added that the woman's candidacy would push through although he believes the arrest would affect her campaign.

DECADE-OLD CASE

The woman said she did not know that there was an existing warrant against her since she thought the case was dismissed in 2012.

"Hindi ko nga po alam e, matagal na po kasi 'yung kaso na yun," she said.

(I don't know about it, that case was a long time ago.)

She also denied having knowledge that the food seasoning she was selling was fake: "Namili po ako niyan sa Divisoria 'di ko naman pala alam na peke 'yun."

(I bought that in Divisoria, I didn't know it was fake.)

The woman was detained at the custodial facility of Manila Police Station 10 and is set to post bail on Monday.

RELATED VIDEO