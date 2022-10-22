This PAGASA photo shows tropical depression Obet at 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

MANILA — Tropical cyclone wind signals were lifted as tropical depression Obet was about to exit the Philippine area of responsibility, state weather bureau PAGASA said on Saturday.

The tropical cyclone is now unlikely to bring heavy rainfall over any part of the country, the weather agency said.

Obet was located 240 kilometers west of Basco, Batanes at 10 a.m., packing maximum sustained winds of 45 kilometers per hour and up to 55 kph gusts.

It continues to move westward at 20 kph over the West Philippine Sea, according to PAGASA.

It will leave the Philippine area Saturday afternoon.

PAGASA said Obet is forecast to remain as a tropical depression in the next 36 hours.

For more updates, visit the ABS-CBN weather center.

RELATED VIDEO