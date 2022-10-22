Department of Interior and Local Government Secretary Benhur Abalos presents Joel Salve Estorial, the suspected gunman in the Percy Lapid case during a press conference at Camp Crame in Quezon City on October 18, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Authorities will look into how the alleged middleman in the killing of veteran journalist Percival "Percy Lapid" Mabasa obtained a cellphone while inside a jail facility, a police official said Saturday.

Southern Police District Brig. Gen. Kerby Kraft said Special Investigation Task Group is currently focused on the participation of self-confessed gunman Joel Escorial in the death of the journalist.

"Ayon sa ating gunman, kinontact siya nito para isagawa 'yung pagpatay kay Ka Percy," Kraft, head of the task group, told ABS-CBN News' Teleradyo.

"Ang other information niya, bina-validate natin at hinahanap natin nang sa ganoon ay malaman natin ang kanyang tunay at buong pagkatao."

It was so far unclear if the alleged middleman, the second already identified for the case, would be shown to the media soon because the person is under the supervision of the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP).

The other alleged middleman, Jun Globa Villamor, died inside the New Bilibid Prison (NBP) in Muntinlupa City on Tuesday. The brother of Mabasa, Roy, said this happened hours after the surrender of the gunman, raising questions about the circumstance.

The National Bureau of Investigation said there was no gunshot wound nor any external physical injury on the deceased Bilibid inmate but points to a possible heart problem, based on their autopsy.

Suspects under the custody of the BJMP are those whose cases are still being heard in court, while those locked up in the NBP and other facilities of the Bureau of Corrections have already been convicted.

Kraft declined to answer when asked how a cellphone became available in the New Bilibid Prison or the BJMP but said that was how the alleged middlemen contacted the gunman, based on his testimony.

"Kaya kasama ito sa, sinabi ko nga bina-validate natin at iniimbestigahan natin," he said.

Lapid, a commentator on DWIZ 882 KHZ and DWBL 1242 AM, was killed by motorcycle-riding suspects on the night of Oct. 3 in Las Pinas City.

