Obet leaves Philippine area, PAGASA confirms

MANILA — Tropical Depression Obet on Saturday afternoon left the country's area of weather monitoring and is now moving westwards, the state weather bureau said.

PAGASA said the country's 15th storm this year left the Philippine area of responsibility around 4:30 p.m. Its center was last located 260 kilometers west of Basco, Batanes.

"Obet" is packing maximum sustained winds of 45 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center with gusts of up to 55 kph, the weather agency's 5 p.m. bulletin showed.

The weather disturbance is also "unlikely to directly affect the weather condition in the country within the forecast period" and unlikely to bring rough seas over the country's coastal waters.

"This tropical cyclone is forecast to accelerate westward in the next 12 hours before turning west southwestward tomorrow afternoon," said PAGASA.

The state weather bureau noted that Obet may weaken into a remnant low on Monday "due to the entrainment of cold and dry air associated with the Northeast Monsoon."

In its public weather forecast aired on its social media page, PAGASA said it is monitoring another low pressure area 1,525 km east of Mindanao.

"Itong low pressure area na ito ay may tsansang maging bagyo sa mga susunod na araw," state weather forecaster Veronica Torres said in the agency's 5 p.m. monitoring.

Metro Manila and most parts of the country may experience cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms later in the day, added Torres.

