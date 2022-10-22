MANILA — An autopsy conducted by the National Bureau of Investigation on the body of Jun Globa Villamor, the alleged middleman in the killing of radio commentator Percy Lapid, showed no gunshot wound nor any external physical injury on the deceased Bilibid inmate but points to a possible heart problem.

In a memorandum dated October 20, NBI medico-legal officer Marivic Villarin-Floro, who is also the Task Force Villamor leader, said there was “no gunshot wound, no recovery” and “no apparent sign of external physical injury” on the body of Villamor when it was examined by the NBI.

“The heart showed a hemorrhagic area over the left ventricle. The mitral valve is sclerotic, which could indicate previous illnesses or valvular infection,” the memo said, citing the findings of the autopsy.

Tissue samples have been collected for histopathology and general toxicology tests, according to the report.

New memo from Task Force Villamor released by DOJ shows "no apparent sign of external physical injury" on body of Jun Globa Villamor, the alleged middleman in Percy Lapid killing who died at NBP Hospital on Oct. 18.



No gunshot wound, negative for paraffin and COVID. pic.twitter.com/JXZlQxTC7r — Mike Navallo (@mikenavallo) October 22, 2022

Villamor died on October 18 at 2:05 pm at the New Bilibid Prison Hospital after he was rushed to the hospital allegedly due to “loss of consciousness,” based on the statement of Bureau of Corrections spokesperson Asec. Gabriel Chaclag.

Chaclag said the NBP Hospital supposedly conducted cardio-pulmonary resuscitation on Villamor but he was later pronounced dead.

His body was later taken to the Eastern Funeral Homes where he was autopsied.

Based on the “post-mortem lividity” or the settling of blood in the thorax, particularly on the shoulders, and on the left lower extremity, the NBI medico-legal team concluded “the pronouncement of death is consistent with the time of death.”

WATCH

Watch more News on iWantTFC

The autopsy also examined and dissected Villamor’s neck and internal structures but the findings were "unremarkable."

Villamor also tested negative for COVID-19 after a rapid antigen test was conducted.

Apart from the autopsy, NBI also collected fingerprint impressions, and conducted dental examination and paraffin tests.

The paraffin test yielded a “negative result” although an official result will be released in 2 days, the memo said.

Asked if the NBI is ruling out foul play based on the result of the autopsy, Justice Secretary Boying Remulla said: “We have to ask the doctor.”

CONTROVERSIAL DEATH

Villamor’s death became controversial because he died hours after he was identified as the alleged middleman in the killing of Lapid.

Lapid was killed while on his way home to a subdivision in Las Piñas City on October 3.

It was Remulla who declared “Jun Globa Villamor” to be the same person as “Crisanto Villamor, Jr,” whom self-confessed gunman Joel Escorial identified as the one who ordered him to kill Lapid in exchange for P550,000.

The Philippine National Police (PNP) initially said the gunman was secure in a Metro Manila jail facility but Remulla later announced the alleged middleman died in the NBP Hospital on October 18.

The Department of the Interior and Local Government and the PNP later explained there were 2 middlemen — Villamor, who died in Bilibid, and a certain Cristopher Bacoto alias Yoyoy who was detained in a BJMP jail but who is now “under custody,” according to Remulla on Friday’s press conference.

The justice chief disclosed another person of interest related to Villamor is also under PNP custody, after being turned over from the NBP.

No mastermind has yet been identified by authorities.

Bureau of Corrections chief Gerald Bantag was suspended as a result of Villamor’s death.