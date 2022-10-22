Motorcycle crashes into trailer truck in Manila

MANILA -- A 25-year-old man was involved in an accident on Saturday when his motorcycle slammed into the bumper of a trailer truck in Port Area, Manila.

The truck driver said he was driving along Railroad St. and stopped immediately when he saw the motorcycle coming toward them.

Much to their surprise, it crashed into their truck head-on.

The man fell off the motorcycle and was injured. He was immediately taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police are still investigating the cause of the incident.

