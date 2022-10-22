Mia Livas Porter aims to be first Filipina in CA State Assembly

Watch more News on iWantTFC

A gun violence survivor, actress, now a stay-at-home mom.

Mia Livas Porter is eyeing a seat as the first Filipina American in the California State Assembly. The 50-year-old is running for California's 52nd assembly district in this November's election.

The youngest of five children, her parents came to the US in the 1960s as healthcare workers. Porter was born and raised in Chicago and moved to Los Angeles over 20 years ago.

As a mother of two school aged boys, she began to get involved in her community, eventually leading to this run for office.

"I am just a mom who is trying to fight for a better world for my kids and my neighbors and my community where I live," Porter noted. "All of my activism came out organically. As my eldest went to elementary school, I was finding they didn’t have the programs that I grew up with that made school worthwhile, music, art, PE programs, so I got involved with the school fundraising."

Prior to the 2020 US Census, the 52nd district was in Pomona, but has now shifted to the northeastern side of Los Angeles.

The half a million resident-strong district is one of the most diverse areas, and includes several Filipino pockets such as Eagle Rock, Silverlake, and Echo Park - areas that have undergone gentrification in recent years.

"I’m fighting for all of those who are falling through the cracks now because they’re losing their homes. They're getting pushed aside. We’re a generational community, my community specifically. We look out for each other, my community especially, I love that but I feel with gentrification, we’re going to lose that character," Porter said.

On top of the economy and a recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic, one of the Democrat’s platforms is advocating for gun safety. Like millions across the country, as a mother, school shootings had concerned her

Her family also knows the pain of gun deaths first-hand as she lost a brother who was suffering from mental illness to suicide.

"After Parkland I got involved in Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense, realized that I was a survivor of gun violence. My older brother Junior died of gun suicide after battling schizophrenia for five years. Moms Demand Action in every town empowered me to use my voice as a survivor nationwide. I realized how speaking out, how it helped me heal, but how it could inspire legislatures to take action."

Porter, who was elected as a California Democratic Party delegate in 2020, is up against 51st district incumbent Wendy Carillo who recently met with the Filipino community. Carillo has also been working on several measures to combat homelessness.

Election day is on November 8th, and vote-by-mail ballots are already being distributed.