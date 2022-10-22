MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will attend the closing activities of this year's Masskara Festival in Bacolod City after a nearly month long celebration, Malacañang said Saturday.

Marcos will be attending along with First Lady Liza Araneta and Vice-President Sara Duterte, the Office of the Press Secretary announced in a statement.

"Marcos is optimistic that through the efforts and initiatives of the Department of Tourism, the Philippines will be able to restore its tourism figures to pre-pandemic levels creating more job opportunities and bringing economic progress," said the Office of the Press Secretary.

In his message for the event on Friday, the President was hoping that the festivities will show how Filipinos "overcome our greatest hurdles, especially now that we are steadily gaining grounds on the difficult task of nation-building."

Based on the Masskara Festival's website, there will be a street dance and arena competition as well as a closing concert scheduled on Sunday.

This year's festivities carry the theme "Balik Yuhum!" or smile again, as it marked its return after the pandemic forced its cancellation in the past two years.

Masskara (a term coined to mean "people" and "masks") is held annually in Bacolod City every October. It began as a symbol for a period of crisis and has evolved into one of the biggest tourist attractions in the country.

WATCH