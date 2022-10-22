Marcos ‘strongly committed’ to keep journalists safe: Palace Press chief

Veteran journalist Maria Ressa talks with Percy Lapid’s son Mark Mabasa as she paid her respects. Anjo Bagaoisan, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is “strongly committed to the protection and safety of members of the media in the country,” his Press Secretary said on Saturday.

Marcos is “committed to protecting you,” said Undersecretary Cheloy Velicaria-Garafil, officer in charge of the Office of the Press Secretary.

“Makaaasa kayo na ang ating Pangulo, President Ferdinand R. Marcos, ay patuloy ang pagkilala sa hanay ng media bilang importanteng haligi ng ating demokrasya,” she told journalists during a round table discussion organized by Interior and Local Government Secretary Benhur Abalos.

“Patuloy ang commitment niya na kayo ay proteksyonan at kilalanin ang inyong important role sa nation building,” she said.

Garafil, a former journalist, was invited to the dialogue between the government and the media after several newsmen were alarmed after police personnel visited their homes, unannounced.

“The implementation of unannounced security strategy was aimed at ensuring the safety of media members in the wake of the murder of popular broadcast commentator Percy Lapid,” the OPS said in a statement.

“However, Abalos noted that the move had ‘raised alarm and fear’ among journalists,” the statement read.

Abalos earlier told ABS-CBN News that he has since instructed the Philippine National Police (PNP) to halt the visitation program, and instead hold dialogues with media companies and journalists’ groups.

“The government wants to know what journalists need from the police for them to feel safe while doing their jobs,” Abalos said in a virtual interview last week.

The media policy of the Marcos Jr. administration is in contrast to how his father, late dictator Ferdinand Marcos, had treated journalists.

Historians and several media groups have repeatedly criticized Marcos Sr.’s dictatorship, describing it as a period where journalists, activists and dissenters were brutally tortured, raped or killed.

In May, Marcos Jr. urged the media and the public to “judge me not by my ancestors, but by my actions.”

